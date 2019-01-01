John Singleton to be taken off life support as death nears

Boyz N the Hood director John Singleton will be taken off life support on Monday (29Apr19), almost two weeks after suffering a major stroke, according to a family statement.

The filmmaker has been clinging to life in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles for days, and now his nearest and dearest have decided it's time to let him pass.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off of life support today," a spokesperson for the family shared in a statement to Deadline. "This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John's doctors."

The 51 year old battle hypertension and the family spokesman has urged fans to "recognize the symptoms by going to Heart.org" as a way of honouring the movie legend.

"We are grateful to his fans, friends and colleagues for the outpour of love and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," the spokesperson added. "We want to thank all the doctors at Cedars-Sinai for the impeccable care he received."

The statement then reads like a tribute to the moviemaker as the representative continued: "John Singleton is a prolific, ground-breaking director who changed the game and opened doors in Hollywood, a world that was just a few miles away, yet worlds away, from the neighborhood in which he grew up.

"John grew up in South Central L.A with a love of cinema that showed itself early on. He went on to become one of the most lauded graduates of the USC (University of Southern California) School of Cinematic Arts. Within months of graduating, John returned to South Central to shoot his debut feature, Boyz N the Hood. The movie, which was unusually shot in sequence, masterfully captured a story of friendship, youth and the peril of hard choices in a community marred by gang violence.

"The film earned special honors at its debut at Cannes and Singleton went onto become the youngest director and first African-American writer-director nominated for the Academy Award. Two decades later, the film was placed in the Library of Congress, a marker of its cultural and historical significance...

"John was such a supernova in his youth that we forget that he was only beginning to fully assert his gifts as a director... As much as we will treasure his body of work, we were looking forward to the films John would have made in the years ahead.

"In his private life, John is a loving and supporting father, son, brother, and friend who believed in higher education, black culture, old school music and the power of film.

"John Daniel Singleton will be survived by his extraordinary mother, Sheila Ward, his father, Danny Singleton, and his children Justice, Maasai, Hadar, Cleopatra, Selenesol, Isis, and Seven."