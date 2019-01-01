NEWS Samuel L. Jackson leads tributes to late director John Singleton Newsdesk Share with :







Samuel L. Jackson, Halle Berry, and Whoopi Goldberg are leading the tributes to pioneering director John Singleton following his death on Monday (29Apr19).



The Oscar-nominated Boyz n the Hood filmmaker had been on life support at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for days after suffering a stroke on 17 April (19), and on Monday, his family members made the tough decision to pull the plug and let him go.



Soon after his death was confirmed, friends, fans, and colleagues flooded social media with kind words about the late legend, with his Shaft star Jackson among the first to share his heartache over the news.



"Mourning the loss of a collaborator & True Friend John Singleton," Jackson wrote. "He blazed the trail for many young film makers, always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!!! RIP Brother. Gone Way Too Soon!"



Regina King, who featured in his Boyz n the Hood directorial debut back in 1991, posted a series of old photos with Singleton on Instagram and captioned them, "Rest In Power, my friend. One of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you GOD for blessing us with this gift better known as John Singleton. Having trouble finding enough words to share just what you mean to me. Will always love you John! Your spirit will forever shine bright".



Halle Berry, a friend of the filmmaker's, tweeted, "Sending all the love in my heart to John Singleton and his family during this time," while Whoopi Goldberg shared, "He shook the world with his vision and made Boys in The Hood (sic) at 23 A man of Integrity and A Class act... A great director... Condolences to his family... R.I.P."



Get Out director Jordan Peele wrote, "RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything," and Michael Rapaport, who starred in his 1995 crime drama Higher Learning, posted, "God Bless this guy. John Singleton Damn. Such a nice guy.Talented guy.Generous... Gave so many people there (sic) Big Breaks. What a nice loyal guy he was... Literally gave me the opportunity of my career. Was so supportive t& was my biggest fan making Higher Learning".



"We'll Miss You But Your Films Will Live On," Spike Lee wrote on Instagram, as fellow director Ron Howard tweeted, "Sad sad news. Such a good director and so well regarded everywhere he went. We will miss his work and his storytelling voice. RIP #JohnSingleton".



There were also social media tributes from the likes of Octavia Spencer, Gabrielle Union, Nick Cannon, Nas, and Chance The Rapper.