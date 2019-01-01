Jennifer Lopez quizzed by her kids for new interview

Jennifer Lopez has handed control of her latest interview over to her two children for a new YouTube video.

The superstar recently launched her own channel on the video streaming platform, and to switch things up, she invited her 11-year-old twins Max and Emme to quiz her about her life and career.

"I'm gonna try something a little bit different today," J.Lo explained at the start of the clip, titled, Twin Talk: Ask Me Anything with Emme + Max.

"I've been interviewed maybe 10,000, hundred, million, bajillion (sic) times in my life, and I always get asked mostly the same questions. So I decided that it would be fun to let Emme and Max ask me some questions."

Her son began the chat by asking, "What was the most trouble you got in when you were my age?"

"I used to get in trouble all the time," the 49 year old admitted, revealing she used to always "sneak out of the house" through her bedroom window, using a ladder so she could go and play with her friends.

"I also got punished a lot, but I don't remember why," she added. "I was a really good kid!"

Jennifer went on to share how her life completely changed when she became a mother, and it was only then that she understood the challenges of parenthood.

"You cannot imagine what it's like to be a mum until you are a mum," she shared.

"I remember I used to give my friends who had kids advice all the time... and then... the minute I had you two, I literally apologised to all my friends," the singer/actress continued. "I said, 'I'm so sorry, I didn't understand what it is to have a child... I'm sorry."

And the On the Floor hitmaker confessed she was so shocked to discover she was expecting twins with her then-husband Marc Anthony, she burst into laughter.

"I was like, 'WHAT?!' And I started laughing hysterically," J.Lo recalled of her first ultrasound. "I couldn't believe it."

Later on in the chat, Emme tries to find out if she is her mother's favourite child, but Jennifer dodges the question.

"What!?" she exclaimed, before insisting, "I don't have a favourite, I don't believe in favourites. I could never think of one of you more than the other. I don't understand that, I just don't. I love you both so much."