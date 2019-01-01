Charlize Theron fled from meeting with seedy film producer as a teen

Charlize Theron managed to escape an uncomfortable encounter with major film producer at the start of her career.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star was just a teenager when she took a meeting with the unnamed movie mogul at his home late one night and now admits she should have known better.

Recounting the ordeal during a sit down with SiriusXM’s Howard Stern on Monday (29Apr19), Theron revealed she felt uneasy from the moment she entered his residence.

“I had just turned 19, I might have still been 18. I had never been out for an audition,” she shared. “He was a very big deal and is still a big deal.”

She added, “He had a very healthy ego, he felt very good about himself. There was some kind of muzak playing in the house and he sat very close to me. That was strange... I was like, ‘This doesn’t feel right!'”

Theron asked her host if he wanted her to read the script pages she was given in preparation for the meeting, but he insisted they just talk instead - but he crossed the line and began to touch her inappropriately.

"At one point he put his hand on my knee,” she said. “You just go blank. Like you don’t know what to do, but I left. I don’t even know how I got out of the house, but I left. It would have ended really badly."

The 43 year old admitted she now regrets not standing up for herself: "I was so angry with myself that I didn’t say something," she explained. "I was like, 'I’m not that kind of girl. Why did I not tell him to go f**k himself?' It made me so angry."