Elle Fanning and Yorgos Lanthimos join Cannes Film Festival main jury

Elle Fanning and filmmakers Yorgos Lanthimos and Pawel Pawlikowski will join Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu on this year's (19) Cannes Film Festival main jury.

The quartet will be joined by actress and director Maimouna N'Diaye, filmmakers Kelly Reichardt, Alice Rohrwacher, and Robin Campillo, and French author Enki Bilal.

The jury members - four women and four men - represent four continents and seven different nationalities. Gonzales Inarritu was previously announced as the chairman.

They will wrestle over the competition at the annual film spectacular in southern France and announce the big winners on 25 May (19).

This year's competition line-up features movies from directors Pedro Almodovar and Terrence Malick.

Fanning has become a festival favourite in recent years and even missed her high school prom to attend the event and promote The Neon Demon in 2016.

So as not to completely miss out on the U.S. teenage rite of passage, Elle invited her prom date to join her in France - and they celebrated the film and the end of school on the red carpet.

"I went (to prom) freshman year, sophomore year, and junior year and then senior year is kind of like, 'Oh, that's the big one'," she said back in 2016. "Like, everyone is going away, that's your last one. My best guy friend and I always planned to go together. We were like, 'Senior year we'll go together, it'll be really fun'.

"And it was this year and I had a movie at Cannes, which was really exciting. It was my first time ever going to the film festival. The day of the premiere was also my prom, but he flew out to Cannes and we had prom in Cannes, so it was great... My mum had the corsages for us, she wanted to make it nice."

Meanwhile, her fellow 2019 Cannes judges, Lanthimos and Pawlikowski, are coming off banner years - Lanthimos won acclaim for his movie The Favourite, while his Polish peer picked up Oscar and BAFTA nominations for his movie Cold War. The film also earned him the Best Director prize at last year's Cannes Film Festival.