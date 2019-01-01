Charlize Theron dating again now her children are older

Charlize Theron has more time for dating now that her children are growing up.

The 43-year-old actress is mother to Jackson, seven, and three-year-old August - who she adopted in 2012 and 2015 respectively. While she's been concentrating on raising the pair in recent years, she's now able to focus more on herself and her personal life, and has thrown herself back into the world of dating.

"I am dating, yes. I'm not in love...I want to be clear, I was raising two small children and your life becomes very all consuming. They need you for everything and I'm a single mom," she said during an interview on The Howard Stern Show on Monday (29Apr19).

"I wanted to be a mom. So I was enjoying it. Now, my littlest one is taking care of herself. My time is opening up a little bit more."

Adding that childcare is largely down to her, Charlize also reasoned: "I have one nanny, so it's not like I have a ton of help."

Charlize's revelation came after she admitted in an interview earlier this year that she's "shockingly single". As she promoted her new movie Long Shot recently, Charlize told Entertainment Tonight that she was looking for love, adding: "I've been single for 10 years. Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up. I'm shockingly available."

Then, in a follow-up interview with ET, reporter Kevin Frazier told the actress that he had received numerous offers from hopeful fans, and played her a video message from a man called Doug.

"Hi Charlize, Doug from Kansas City," Doug said. "I do have a pair. I am stepping up."

In response to the message from the silver-haired fox, Charlize's Long Shot co-star Seth Rogen giggled, "He seems like a nice guy!" before Charlize called him "a nice man" and thanked him for his interest.

Kevin then asked Charlize to sign a picture of herself to send to Doug, to which she happily obliged.