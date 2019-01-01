Cara Delevingne calls Ashley Benson her true love while hitting back at 'homophobic' trolls

Cara Delevingne has labelled girlfriend Ashley Benson her "true love" while blasting those criticising their relationship.

The Suicide Squad actress didn't take too kindly to trolls slamming the pair's romance, with one hater calling Cara "so disrespectful" and telling Pretty Little Liars star Ashley that she "deserves better". Another told Ashley that she should "stay away from that devil" because she's not "gay", adding: "You love men and you need one."

Ashley responded to the second commenter, replying: "You need to mind your own business. Stop making things up."

But Cara, who is openly bisexual, had some stronger words for the negativity, addressing both users as she wrote: "You are f**king disgusting! If you have a problem with true love then come and say this s**t to my face instead (of) pathetically hating through Instagram.

"I genuinely feel sorry for you both, you are clearly not happy with your lives and have far too my time on your hands. Maybe get a hobby that doesn’t involve being homophobic and hating others for being happy."

Cara and Ashley, who met on the set of the film Her Smell, first sparked romance rumours in August 2018, when they left Kylie Jenner's birthday party together. They then fuelled the speculation when they were photographed kissing at an airport in London a few days later.

A source told Us Weekly magazine in October last year that the couple are "dating" and are "very happy".

"This is the first girl (Ashley’s) ever dated,” the insider said. “This relationship with Cara is the first time she’s been in a healthy relationship and she feels as if it’s really easy with her.”