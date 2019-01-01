Danai Gurira declares Marvel love as Avengers comes to an end

Danai Gurira has declared her love for her "Marvel family" as the Avengers series wraps up.

Avengers: Endgame, which features dozens of the franchise's most popular characters, marks the last film in the current phase of the superhero series, with fans and critics all delighted with the final chapter when it hit cinemas earlier this month (Apr19).

In a chat with PorterEdit, Danai, who brought back her Black Panther alter ego Okoye for Anthony and Joe Russo's swansong, gushed: "I love the Marvel family. I've had an amazing time working with all of them. And I love our fans."

The 41-year-old will reportedly next be seen in Godzilla vs. Kong, which comes out in 2020, and she's rumoured to getting ready to film the new Star Trek movie. A sequel to Black Panther has also been confirmed by Marvel bosses.

Reflecting on her training at New York University's prestigious Tisch School of the Arts, The Walking Dead actress shared how the institution taught her more than just how to act.

"The beauty of that programme, in addition to the wonderful people who were there with me like Sterling K. Brown and Mahershala Ali, is that we all come from this training where you leave your ego outside of the room," she explained. "It's about collaborating not cooperating, which is something one of my teachers always said. I'm pretty willing to have a really clear conversation about what I think works, and what doesn't, and why. It's always done with respect. You want to find the magic. How do you create the best environment for the magic to come out?"