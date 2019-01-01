Taraji P. Henson 'can't stop crying' over John Singleton's death

Actress Taraji P. Henson "can't stop crying" after losing her close friend and collaborator John Singleton.

The writer/director, 51, died on Monday (29Apr19), almost two weeks after he was hospitalised for a stroke.

Taraji and her Baby Boy co-star Tyrese Gibson had just visited Singleton at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre over the weekend (27-28Apr19), when they "prayed so hard" for his recovery, and after learning of his passing, the actress broke down in tears.

"My heart is broken!!! I am at a loss for words. Can't stop crying," she shared on Instagram late on Monday night, alongside a slideshow of images of herself and Singleton over the years.

"I WILL MISS YOU MY DEAR FRIEND JOHN SINGLETON!!!" she continued. "You gave me my first big break in #BabyBoy and again in #HustleandFlow you believed in me when Hollywood did not get me at all!!!"

Taraji reveals she always turned to Singleton for career advice, and credits him with recognising her comedic timing years before Hollywood heavyweights would cast her in funny roles.

They had also been due to reteam onscreen once again for a film about slain 1950s teen Emmett Till, and his absence has left Taraji "broken".

"God bless your mom and your beautiful babies and family," she added. "Praying for ALL of our strength as we try and move on without you. MY GOD MY GOD!!!"

She followed up the heartbreaking post with two more tributes to Singleton, insisting, "If it were NOT for #JohnSingleton I would not have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame He put me in my first feature film #BabyBoy (sic)".

She added on her Instagram Story timeline, "I am f**ked up and I'm gone be f**ked up for a minute (sic)!!!"

In addition to 2001's Baby Boy, Taraji, Tyrese, and Singleton worked together on 2005's Four Brothers, while the filmmaker also directed a 2015 episode of the actress' TV show Empire, and directed the singer-turned-actor in 2 Fast 2 Furious.

Meanwhile, Tyrese's 2 Fast 2 Furious co-star Ludacris has decided to take a step back from Instagram in light of Singleton's loss.

"I honestly can't even find the words right now," he captioned a photo of himself and Singleton. "This one Hurts Bad. Signing off social media for while."

And Ice Cube, who made his big movie debut in Singleton's first directorial effort, Boyz n the Hood, has issued a statement to TMZ, expressing his sadness at the death of his "brother".

"Thank you John for being my friend, brother and mentor for 30 years," he wrote. "For believing in me when I was unsure of myself. Your passion for telling our stories from our point of view was more than an obsession, it was your mission in life."

"Your love for the black experience was contagious and I would never be the man I am without knowing you... I love you and miss you already brother."

The stars join Singleton's other collaborators, including Samuel L. Jackson, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Regina King, and Janet Jackson, in paying tribute to the late director.