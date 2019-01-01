Zoe Saldana ignored her own phone ban after Avengers: Endgame launch

Zoe Saldana broke her own phone ban on Friday (26Apr19) to celebrate the huge box office launch of Avengers: Endgame with her excited co-stars.

The actress, who portrays Gamora in the Marvel blockbusters, typically tries to put her phone away at the end of each week when she's at home with her three children, but she made an exception as the final installment in the Avengers franchise kept breaking box office records, and led to a flurry of text messages from her thrilled colleagues.

"We were sending each other messages, but I think I was sending more messages to my reps," she told Variety, referencing her longtime publicist, Gary Mantoosh.

"I'm such a mum that I (always) put my phone down on Friday and I am just changing diapers and things like that," she explained. "But it was really beautiful to be reminded that I was a part of something just that big - again."

Endgame blew the cast and crew away with a spectacular $1.2 billion global opening weekend haul, putting it on track to become the biggest film of all time and dethrone 2009 fantasy epic Avatar, in which Zoe also starred.

"I feel like I had the same reaction this past weekend that I did years ago for Avatar, where it over-exceeded all my expectations. And I'm just grateful," she gushed.

Now Zoe has set her sights on another big milestone - landing a mention in the Guinness World Records book if Endgame is crowned the highest-grossing movie in cinema history.

"If it does, I'm so much of a geek that I would want to see if I can get into The Guinness Book of World Records (sic)," she smiled. "Because if I broke a record, that would be my shot."

Avengers: Endgame, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, also stars Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Brie Larson, and Jeremy Renner, among many others.