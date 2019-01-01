Seth Rogen wouldn't have made Long Shot without Charlize Theron

Seth Rogen would have abandoned his new romantic comedy Long Shot had Charlize Theron turned down the role as his leading lady.

The movie stars the Knocked Up actor as Fred Flarsky, an unemployed journalist who courts his childhood love interest and former babysitter Charlotte Field, portrayed by Charlize, as the now-U.S. Secretary of State launches her bid for president.

Seth brought the project to Charlize's attention about five years ago, and when the unlikely duo immediately hit it off, they decided to develop the film together.

"Charlize is so funny, it's a dream to work with her," he told U.S. morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan.

However, Seth would never have moved forward with Long Shot if his first and only choice to play Charlotte had rejected the gig.

The funnyman explained, "Honestly, she was the only person I thought I wanted to make the movie with, and if she said no then I would not have made this movie, 100 per cent.

"She was really the thing I thought the movie needed to function... I thought, in order to make the best version of this movie, her and her input (was imperative), 'cause she worked on the script with us for years to really create a character that I think women could relate to, which I was not going to do on my own."

For Charlize, teaming up onscreen with Seth was an easy decision to make, especially when they discovered they had a natural chemistry: "I've always been a huge fan...," she shared on breakfast show Today.

"We definitely clicked; we were very like-minded, we wanted to make the same movie," the actress said. "I think all of those things are very important as you're developing something, knowing that you're on the same road..."

Charlize likens Long Shot to the kind of 1980s romantic comedies they both grew up with, and although they may appear to be an odd couple onscreen, she insists it all works out perfectly for the movie.

"There's been a lack of (quality romantic comedies) for... like, the last decade, so we know... they're hard to make good," she admitted. "It's a tall order to get everything balanced - romantic enough, funny enough, but I felt like with this guy (Rogen), I was in good hands. I felt like somehow, it would work with him."

Long Shot, directed by Jonathan Levine, opens in cinemas this week (ends03May19).