Avengers: Endgame races past $400 million at the U.S. box office

Avengers: Endgame has shattered another U.S. box office record, becoming the first movie to flash past $400 million (£307 million) in just five days.

The Marvel blockbuster recorded the third best Monday take ever - behind Black Panther and Star Wars: The Force Awakens - and, added to it's massive opening weekend haul, that was enough to take it past the $400 million mark.

The new Avengers film managed the feat three days quicker than the previous record holder, The Force Awakens.

The star-studded film, which wraps up Marvel's Avengers series, is now on course to score the best Tuesday at the American box office, with estimates suggesting it will pick up a further $37.3 million (£28.6 million) - $14 million (£10.8 million) more than the previous record holder, Avengers: Infinity War.

And experts predict the blockbuster will shatter second weekend records from Friday to Sunday (03-05May19) with a further $180 million (£138 million). That will be $30 million (£23 million) more than The Force Awakens, which had the added bonus of being a Christmas holiday release.

Endgame has already smashed records at box offices around the world thanks to its spectacular $1.2 billion opening weekend haul. It brought in over $350 million (£268 million) in North America alone after breaking preview records on Thursday night (25Apr19), and it is now on track to become the biggest film of all time, set to beat out Avatar and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The film crushed the U.S. box office record set by its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, which opened with $250 million (£192 million) domestically last year (18) and almost doubled The Fate of the Furious' overseas opening weekend record of $443 million (£340 million), with a staggering $859 million (£659 million) haul, including a $330 million (£253 million) opening weekend in China.

The blockbuster also shattered opening day records in America, adding almost $30 million (£23 million) to Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $129 million (£99 million) first Friday record.