Emily Mortimer sworn to secrecy about husband's The Sopranos prequel

Actress Emily Mortimer has been sworn to secrecy about her husband's lead role in The Sopranos prequel.

Alessandro Nivola is currently filming The Many Saints of Newark, and the Mary Poppins Returns star has been told she can't say anything about the movie, which is set against the backdrop of the 1960s Newark, New Jersey riots when African-American gang leaders and Italian-American Mafia bosses clashed.

But she's thrilled her husband is part of the project.

"He's loving it and having an amazing time," she tells WENN. “It's so secret so I'm so scared to say anything more and be the one who screws the whole thing up for him, so I can't risk telling you anything but it's a fantastic part.

“We've all been watching the series from the beginning and just marvelling at it."

And Emily reveals her husband’s role as Dickie Moltisanti has turned Nivola into a changed man: “He's on the set as we speak with his big hair and his pinky ring and his medallions,” she gushes. “He's a different person since he took on the role. He's got quite buff. He's getting quite Italian!”

Ironically, Grace Van Patten, Emily's co-star in new movie Good Posture, has The Sopranos pedigree - she landed her first role on the show when she was eight.

"It was awesome," she says. “My dad (Tim Van Patten) directed a lot of episodes... I've actually never watched it, because I wasn't allowed - and still haven't, but I played the daughter of Eugene Pontecorvo, the guy who hangs himself in his garage. I had a small part, where I watched him yell at my brother. I just remember loving being on set."