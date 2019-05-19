Taylor Swift watches Game of Thrones alone because she gets 'too emotional'

Taylor Swift has to watch Game of Thrones on her own because the show makes her so emotional.

The Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker is a huge fan of the hit HBO series, but confessed that she prefers to watch it alone because she gets so animated.

During an interview for The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, the star admitted that recent episodes of the show had left her "clapping, screaming and crying".

"I'll watch (TV) with anyone who wants to but I get very emotional, so there's a lot of clapping and screaming and crying that happens when I watch Game of Thrones," the star reflected. "When I heard it was going to be the most intense episode - which it was - I kind of felt like I should probably do this alone."

The Shake It Off songstress went on to gush over the show's most recent eighth and final series, which is set to wrap up after eight years on 19 May 2019, admitting she finds it the perfect wind-down after a day of rehearsals.

"I'm sitting on my couch, I have three cats within 20 feet of me, which is how I prefer to exist, so I had rehearsals and then I came home and then I watched the latest episode of Game of Thrones," the 29-year-old recalled. "(It) was beautiful - I'm not going to spoil anything for anyone, but woah."

Taylor recently teamed up with Panic! At the Disco star Brendon Urie for her new single ME!, and is expected to drop her seventh studio album later this year (19).