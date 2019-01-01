The Big Bang Theory stars say goodbye to show as filming wraps

Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons and their The Big Bang Theory co-stars have said goodbye to the show on social media after shooting the series finale on Tuesday (30Apr19).

Fans of the show began queuing up outside the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, from Monday night in an attempt to score tickets for the final taping of the sitcom, which will come to end on 9 May after 12 years.

Kaley, who has played Penny since the pilot, shared snaps of the cast visiting the fans as they waited to enter the sound stage and giving speeches to them, and celebrating the birthdays of Johnny Galecki and Kunal Nayyar, who play Leonard and Raj respectively, before they taped their final scenes.

She later posted a photo of the cast taking their final bows and sharing a group hug as they concluded filming the final scene in Apartment 4A, the most prominent set of the show. She wrote in the caption, "Final group scene That's a wrap (crying emoji)."

Kaley also posted footage on her Instagram Stories of her hugging creator Chuck Lorre as the audience, which included her family, gave a standing ovation, and added a photo of the set writing "Goodbye Apartment."

Before the taping, Jim, who plays Sheldon, posted a snap of the apartment's front door, and wrote, "Thank you, apartment 4A, for being a home to so many dreams come true, to so many friendships made."

"As we get ready to tape our final episode tonight, to walk in and out of this apartment door for the last time, it is hard to find the words to articulate what a profound experience this has been," he continued. "But the words 'love' and 'gratitude. come to mind... so love and gratitude to all of you."

Johnny marked the show's conclusion by sharing a picture of him in character sitting on the apartment building's stairs, and Kunal thanked the fans alongside a shot of the group hugging in the hallway outside the building's permanently-broken elevator.

"Thank you for letting me share my birthday on stage with my six best friends," he wrote. "And Thank you, for you, because without you- there would be no us. So this goes out to you, the fans... One last time."

Melissa Rauch, who plays Bernadette, shared a snap of one of the sets and wrote, "Goodnight, Pasadena (heart emoji)," referring to where the show is set, and Mayim Bialik, who plays Amy, posted a photo of the series' logo appearing on a retro TV set and added, "Goodnight from stage 25."