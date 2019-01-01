Lily Collins felt responsibility playing real-life character in Ted Bundy biopic

Lily Collins hopes she does justice to Elizabeth Kloepfer, the then-partner of serial killer Ted Bundy, with her performance in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

In the upcoming biopic, the Mirror Mirror actress plays Elizabeth Kloepfer, who was in a romantic relationship with Bundy for years, and believed him when he protested his innocence after being accused of assaulting and murdering women across different states in the 1970s.

Elizabeth is still alive, and Lily has now described how meeting her on one occasion had a huge impact on her characterisation.

"I did (feel responsibility), you know, she gave me lots of information... and showed me handwritten love letters that he had written her," she told reporters at the film's recent premiere. "Some information, she gave me just for me to know in order to portray her that I was to keep secret forever but some she gave me as inspiration for the film so I wanted to do her justice and also keep things still between us.

"I felt like I had an inside look. There was all sort of things that she told me that I felt was just for me to know so I was toying with that line of being an actress playing a role that not many people knew about and paying homage to the woman and what she told me. It was a gift to be able to communicate with her."

The biopic is based on Elizabeth's memoir The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy, which was published in 1981 under the name Elizabeth Kendall, so it is told from her perspective rather being a standard serial killer movie, and this fresh take captured Lily’s attention.

"(The appeal) for me was the idea that Elizabeth Kendall, who I play, is still alive so for me to be able to portray this character and to have her to ask questions and to give her blessing which such a gift and to be a story that the world knows so well and tell it from her perspective is really special," she said.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, starring Zac Efron, will be broadcast on Friday (03May19) on Sky Cinema in the U.K. and Netflix in other territories.