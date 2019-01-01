NEWS Zac Efron apologises to Christian Bale for American Psycho impression Newsdesk Share with :







Zac Efron has apologised to Christian Bale for doing an odd impression of him on TV.



The 17 Again star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night (30Apr19) to speak about his upcoming movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, in which he plays American serial killer Ted Bundy.



Regarding the project, Efron explained that he didn't want to "glamorise" the murderer, but at the same time he did not want to take on the part of a "crazy" character just to become a "good actor".



"We've all seen Psycho, the movie that is the dramatic jump, and (the actor is like), 'Look now I'm a serious actor... blood, guts, I'm crazy... and now I'm a good actor!'" he said, before going on to apologise to Bale for insinuating that is what he had done when playing fictional character Patrick Bateman in American Psycho.



Efron then apologised to the Oscar-winning actor again for his comments, as well as for getting the title of the 2000 film confused with Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 classic Psycho.



"Sorry, Christian Bale - you're really good," the 31-year-old insisted. "Sorry, I'm thinking of American Psycho. And I'm sorry Christian Bale... now for two things. Christian Bale, you're a phenomenal actor. I look up to you."



Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile also stars Lily Collins as Bundy's girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer, and features a cameo from Metallica frontman James Hetfield.



And Efron was dazzled by the musician's performance as officer Bob Hayward.



"He comes on the set, and it is one of the more pivotal moments, it's the moment that Ted actually got caught for the first time - he ran a stop sign - and James Hetfield plays the cop who picked him up. And to his credit, he came in and absolutely nailed the part. He just crushed it, you'd think he'd been acting his whole life," he gushed of the 55-year-old. "He had no fear, he did a great job. I was maybe ready to give James Hetfield a tip or something, he didn't ask for a single one. James Hetfield is the s**t.



"Even though I was in character, you know acting, but when I got pulled over by James Hetfield, it was kinda like a dream come true. For a lot of dudes, it would be their dream come true."