Kate Mara and Jamie Bell celebrate at baby shower

Actors Kate Mara and Jamie Bell have celebrated the impending birth of their first child at an all-pink baby shower.

The Fantastic Four co-stars held a low-key bash at their Los Angeles home on Saturday (27Apr19), and judging by the colour of the party decor, it appears the couple is preparing for the arrival of a little girl.

"Kate seemed very excited about her baby shower," a source tells People.com. "Jamie was around, as well, for the celebration at their house."

"Everything was pink!" the insider adds. "There were gorgeous pink flower decorations, the treats were pink and Kate also had her hair up in a bun with a pink ribbon tied around it. Guests even brought gifts wrapped in pink."

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the mother-to-be dressed in a ruffled white gown for the event, while Jamie sported a casual denim shirt and black pants.

Among those in attendance were Kate's sister Rooney Mara and her boyfriend, Joaquin Phoenix.

The child will be Kate's first, while Jamie already shares a five-year-old son with his ex-wife, Evan Rachel Wood.

The happy couple confirmed the pregnancy rumours in February (19), when the 36-year-old actress shared a picture of the pair on Instagram from Elton John's annual Oscars party.

"Went on a date with our bun in the oven," she captioned the sweet snap.

The announcement emerged weeks after the former House of Cards star was reportedly overheard telling Emily Blunt the happy news at the Golden Globes on 6 January (19).

Kate and Jamie met on the set of their Fantastic Four remake flop in 2015 and became engaged in early 2017. They wed that July.