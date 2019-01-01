Anjelica Huston would work with Woody Allen again 'in a second'

Actress Anjelica Huston wouldn't hesitate to work with Woody Allen again because the embattled filmmaker has never been charged with any sex crime.

Allen's reputation has taken a big hit in recent years as he continues to fight decades-old allegations suggesting he molested Dylan Farrow, the adopted daughter of his ex-girlfriend Mia Farrow, when the child was seven.

Investigations were previously launched by child welfare officials in New York and prosecutors in Connecticut, but they didn't file any charges, and Allen has always maintained nothing happened.

Dylan stirred up the controversy again following the rise of the #MeToo movement in 2017, when she took aim at the stars who continue to sign on for his movies, leading to actors like Colin Firth, Mira Sorvino, Rebecca Hall, Freida Pinto, and Timothee Chalamet to publicly vow never work with the writer/director again.

However, Huston insists she won't be taking such drastic action: "Two states investigated him, and neither of them prosecuted him," she told Vulture.

Asked if she would work with him again, she replied, "Yes, in a second."

The Addams Family star previously collaborated with Allen on 1989's Crimes and Misdemeanors, and again in 1993 movie Manhattan Murder Mystery.

Meanwhile, Huston also offered her take on the sexual harassment accusations made against her Transparent co-star Jeffrey Tambor, who was fired from the TV show last year (18) following alleged incidents with his former assistant, Van Barnes, and actress Trace Lysette.

"At least insofar as I was concerned, nobody did or said anything inappropriate," Huston recalled. "I do think in this work we have to feel freedom. We have to feel as though we can say and do things that are not necessarily judged, particularly by the other people in the cast or crew."

Tambor vehemently denied all claims of inappropriate behaviour.