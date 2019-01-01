Chrissy Teigen lands major Hulu deal for cooking and talk shows

Chrissy Teigen has landed a new TV deal with bosses at streaming site Hulu to provide them with food programmes, scripted drama series and original talk shows.

The model and TV personality struck the deal with her partners at Suit & Thai Productions, and she will curate and produce original content.

Among the planned ventures Chrissy is overseeing is a collaboration with David Chang, the founder and chef of the Momofuku restaurant group. Their food show, tentatively titled Family Style, will feature "household names and celebrated chefs" and "everyday home cooks", according to a press release.

Teigen is also developing a documentary series, titled Eater’s Guide To The World.

One celebrity, who is sure to be on Chrissy's wish list for guests is superfan Kelly Clarkson, who is trying to find time to sit down at the dinner table with her go-to food guru.

The Since U Been Gone singer recently told Access Live she was keen to take her fellow The Voice judge John Legend up on his offer to join him and his wife, Chrissy, for dinner.

"They have invited me," she said, "so now I just need a night - or an afternoon.

"John was like, 'Come on over', and I was like, 'Don't say that!' I'm gonna be like that Stove Top (stuffing) kid in the commercial when we were younger, just showing up and it happens to be dinner time.

"Her (Teigen) Twitter account... I gain 10 pounds watching it... Oh my God, can you imagine being married to someone who can cook like that?"