Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wed in surprise Vegas ceremony

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas married in a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Wednesday night (01May19).

The Game of Thrones actress and her singer beau continued their celebrations following the Billboard Music Awards in Sin City earlier that evening by hitting up a local wedding chapel to say their vows.

Footage of the intimate ceremony was shared on Instagram by the couple's DJ friend Diplo, with the clips showing Sophie looking stunning in a long white dress and veil, and Joe, 29, as dashing as ever in a grey suit as he stood at the altar next to brothers Nick and Kevin.

Country stars Dan + Shay played their hit Speechless as Sophie, 23, walked down the aisle, with Diplo even going live on his Instagram page to share the bride and groom saying their vows to one another.

Guests at the ceremony, which came just hours after the Billboard Music Awards, included numerous famous faces from the music event, including singer Khalid.

It's unclear whether or not Sophie's Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, who was also her maid of honour, made it out to Vegas for the ceremony.

Following Diplo's Instagram Story posts, Entertainment Tonight confirmed Sophie and Joe's union by obtaining a copy of the pair's marriage license, which they were granted earlier in the day.

Joe is the latest Jonas brother to tie the knot - his sibling Nick married Priyanka Chopra in December, while Kevin has been married to wife Danielle since 2009.

As the Jonas Brothers attended the Billboard Music Awards earlier in the day, Joe heaped praise on Sophie for opening up recently about her mental health struggles.

“I think the best thing about it is she can encourage other young people out there who are going through similar stuff and be a voice that they can listen to... I am proud of her," he told U.S. TV show Extra.

Joe and Sophie started dating in 2016, with the singer proposing just over a year later.