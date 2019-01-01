Rebel Wilson enjoyed successful date with model after joining celebrity dating app

Rebel Wilson has enjoyed success after signing up to celebrity dating app Raya, including a memorable date with a male model.

The Hustle star revealed in a new interview on Australia's Kyle and Jackie O radio show that her dating life is going "pretty well". And while many famous faces turn their noses up at dating apps, Rebel decided to try her luck by signing up to Raya, an exclusive app which helps celebrities find potential matches.

"I've met some really nice people from it," Rebel said of her success on the app. "I went out with an Aussie male model from it. He was a lovely chap. It went better than I thought (it would)."

The 39-year-old actress explained that she hasn't been short of offers from suitors since signing up for a "year of love", which involves "putting myself out there", and quipped that her personal life could even be turned into a reality show.

"It's kind of like I'm the Bachelorette but nobody's filming it right now. I wish they would," she joked.

In fact, Rebel even claimed she pitched the idea of a series following her dating life to Australian TV network Channel 10.

"I offered Channel 10 to do it but I had a pretty high price tag to do that TV show," she laughed.

And while the Pitch Perfect beauty has yet to find love, she's enjoying the perks that come with an active dating profile.

"I don't think I've found 'the one' yet. The serious one. But I am having a lot of fun," she grinned.