Ron Howard keen for Willow TV series spin-off

Eighties fantasy drama Willow could soon be rebooted for the small screen.

According to the film's director Ron Howard, Willow, which starred Warwick Davis as the miniature hero, would work well as a TV series on the upcoming Disney+ streaming service.

Revealing that writer Jon Kasdan, who he worked with on Solo: A Star Wars Story, has been "hounding" him to turn 1988's Willow into a miniseries, Ron told MTV's Happy Sad Confused podcast that both he and George Lucas, who came up with the film's story, were both keen on the idea.

"I think it'd be a great way to go," Howard enthused. "In fact, George always talked about the possibility of a Willow series, and it'd be great and more intimate, and built around that character and some of the others. And Jon Kasdan has, I think, an inspired take on it and it could be really, really cool."

Willow also starred Val Kilmer, and has become a cult classic over the decades.

Talking about the film's success previously with ComicBook.com, Ron revealed he has some ideas for a follow-up film.

"I don't want to give away too much, but there is a little talk of Willow," he teased in May 2018. "We wouldn't call it Willow 2, I think it would focus a lot on Elora Danan (the baby in the first film), although Willow would have to be significantly involved."

Willow followed the story of a reluctant dwarf who must play a critical role in protecting a special baby from an evil queen.