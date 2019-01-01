Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to compete at Cannes Film Festival

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will premiere as part of the official competition at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

Industry insiders had been expecting the Pulp Fiction filmmaker's latest movie, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, to be included in the official competition when it was unveiled on 18 April (19), and festival boss Thierry Fremaux subsequently explained to reporters that the film was not finished but he was hoping it would be a last-minute addition to the line-up.

On Thursday (02May19), Fremaux confirmed that the movie had been completed in time and would have its world premiere at the annual French film festival and compete against the likes of Pedro Almodovar's Pain and Glory, Jim Jarmusch's The Dead Don't Die, and Terrence Malick's A Hidden Life for the coveted Palme d'Or.

"We were afraid the film would not be ready, as it wouldn't be released until late July, but Quentin Tarantino, who has not left the editing room in four months, is a real, loyal and punctual child of Cannes," Fremaux said, according to Deadline. "Like for Inglourious Basterds, he'll definitely be there - 25 years after the Palme d'or for Pulp Fiction - with a finished film screened in 35mm and his cast in tow.

"His film is a love letter to the Hollywood of his childhood, a rock music tour of 1969, and an ode to cinema as a whole. In addition to thanking Quentin and his crew for spending days and nights in the editing room, the Festival wants to give special thanks to the teams at Sony Pictures, who made all of this possible."

He also announced that Mektoub My Love: Intermezzo, the latest film by Abdellatif Kechiche, the Palme d’Or-winning director of Blue Is the Warmest Colour, was another last-minute addition to the competition slate.

The 2019 Cannes Film Festival runs from 14 to 25 May.