Shailene Woodley to star in thriller Misanthrope

Shailene Woodley has been cast in the starring role in serial killer thriller Misanthrope.

The film will follow a talented but troubled cop who is recruited by the FBI to track down a murderer, and the Big Little Lies actress has been given the starring role.

"Screenplays like Misanthrope, that are this well executed both in theme and tone, are rare to come by with a director like Damian behind the wheel," Woodley told Variety. "I have complete trust we will create something that will have a profound impact on cinema and will resonate with audiences, especially given the times we are living in right now. I couldn't be more excited to be a part of this team."

The film will be directed by Wild Tales filmmaker Damian Szifron from the screenplay he wrote with Jonathan Wakeham.

"I'm privileged to be working with an actress as talented and inspiring as Shailene Woodley, this incredible producing team, and the support of FilmNation," Szifron added. "Misanthrope will deliver the kind of cinematic experience that made me a filmmaker and I can't wait to share it with audiences all over the world."

Both Woodley and Szifron will attend a presentation hosted by executives at FilmNation Entertainment for buyers at the Cannes Film Festival, which kicks off on 14 May (19). FilmNation Entertainment's Aaron Ryder and Stuart Manashil will produce alongside Woodley.

Additional casting is currently underway, with a view to begin filming in Atlanta, Georgia later this year.

Woodley will soon be seen on TV screens reprising her role of Jane Chapman in the second series of Big Little Lies, which returns in June. She recently wrapped production on director Drake Doremus' drama No No No, Yes and will soon be recording the title voice role for children's animation Arkie.