Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner tied the knot on Elvis Presley's wedding anniversary

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were wed by an Elvis Presley impersonator in Las Vegas on the 52nd anniversary of the late rock icon's marriage to his wife Priscilla.

Jesse Grice, aka Reverend Elvis, officiated at the couple's shock nuptials, which went down at the fabled Little White Wedding Chapel after Joe and his brothers staged their performance comeback at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night (01May19).

Grice tells TMZ Jonas and his fiance booked out the chapel from 8pm to midnight a week before they got hitched to make sure there were no other weddings taking place before of after theirs - but he was never told who he would be marrying.

The nuptials were a casual affair with Game of Thrones star Sophie opting for a white blouse and pants instead of a wedding dress and Joe's brothers, Nick and Kevin, serving as groomsmen.

Reports suggest the newlyweds exchanged Ring Pops as wedding bands, while country duo Dan + Shay performed during the ceremony.

Joe and Sophie applied for a marriage license hours earlier and invited celebrity friends Diplo and Khalid to the low-key nuptials.

They celebrated the union by jumping into a hot-tub in their wedding clothes.

The wedding means all three of the members of the Jonas Brothers are now married - Kevin and his wife Danielle will celebrate their 10th anniversary in December (19), while younger brother Nick exchanged vows with actress Priyanka Chopra in her native India at the end of last year (Dec18). They staged a double wedding - one Christian and one Hindu - over two days at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.