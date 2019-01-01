George Clooney banned from motorcycles after Italy crash

Amal Clooney has banned her husband George from riding on motorcycles and scooters following his scary traffic accident in Italy last year (18).

The Ocean's Eleven star, who turns 58 on Monday (06May19), was hospitalised last July, when a car cut into the lane of his scooter while he was heading to work in Sardinia to film his upcoming Hulu show Catch-22.

The impact of the crash caused the actor to be hurled against the vehicle's windshield, smashing the glass, before being thrown up into the air and landing on the road.

Luckily, George escaped with just minor injuries, but the close call was enough for his concerned wife, human rights lawyer Amal, to forbid him from getting on the back of a motorised two-wheeler ever again.

"I'm not allowed to ride motorcycles," Clooney confessed at a Hulu event in New York City on Wednesday (01May19).

"I got into a really bad accident. I hit a guy at 70 miles an hour on my bike. Got launched. And so that's (it), I'm off of bikes."

Amal's stern response to the crash inspired the wife of George's producing partner, Grant Heslov, to also adopt the same ban for her man.

George continued, "We screwed up and our wives were like, 'You can never get on a bike again.'"

The star was pulling triple duty on the set of the miniseries Catch-22, directing, executive producing, and starring in the World War Two drama, adapted from Joseph Heller's satirical novel of the same name.

The six-episode show also features Christopher Abbott, Kyle Chandler, and Hugh Laurie, and premieres on streaming service Hulu on 17 May (19).