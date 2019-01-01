Debra Messing shuts down plastic surgery rumours

Debra Messing is denying she had plastic surgery after a recent Instagram image led fans to question if she had work done.

The Will & Grace star took to the photo sharing site on Tuesday (30Apr19) to share a closeup of herself looking glamorous for the 2019 DoSomething charity gala. The event served as a celebration of those making an impact and saw Messing named as a Empower Player for her activism surrounding social justice and LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) issues.

"Thank you @dosomething for the extraordinary honor of being named one of your 2019 Empower Players," Messing captioned the image. "I am committed to supporting all efforts by the countless activists who fight daily to make our world healthier, safer, and more equitable."

Yet fans appeared to ignore her uplighting message and focus more on discussing whether or not the 50 year old had gone under the knife.

“Who is this woman?? No resemblance to Grace (her character on the hit series,” one commenter wrote. “Not good!”

“Did you have a face-lift?” another post read.

Messing eventually responded to one of the inquires with “NOPE.” She then credited her celebrity aesthetician Joanna Vargas’s facials for her fresher appearance.

"Getting tons of facials at @joannavargasnyc and using every gadget on the market!'"

She also gave a shout out to her makeup artist Rebecca Restrepo, who gave her a “French eye."