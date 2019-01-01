Goldie Hawn was paralyzed by bombing fears as a child

Goldie Hawn was so worried about Russians bombing America at the height of the Cold War she suffered anxiety attacks as a child.

The 73 year old was honoured with the Activist Award from officials at the Child Mind Institute at the 2019 Change Maker Awards in New York on Wednesday (01May19), and during her acceptance speech she revealed she battled mental health issues as a kid.

"I lived with anxiety as a little girl," she said. "I thought the Russians were going to bomb us. I thought I could die without ever kissing a boy. I suffered anxiety every time I heard a siren."

And her anxiety issues only got worse when she first found fame on TV comedy show Rowan & Martin's Laugh In.

"I was having non-specific anxiety attacks," she explained. "I didn't know why I was feeling anxious or what was wrong with me, but when I would go (out) into (the) public I'd feel like I could vomit."

She eventually booked an appointment to see a doctor when she realised her feelings weren't normal.

"I was 21 and I realised that I had a mind, that I was going to fix that mind and I was going to make sure I knew and understood everything that was happening and why it was happening."

The doctor suggested meditation and it transformed her life: "I went for meditation because it was the thing to do, and when I did, it was like I can't ever explain to you - it was the most joyful experience I've ever had," she told the audience at the awards show. "It just hit this seed of joy that I always had as a young girl. Because all I ever wanted was to be was happy."

The foundation she launched in 2003 helps teachers come up with ways to introduce meditation to their young students."