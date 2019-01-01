Nicholas Hoult took up painting for Tolkien biopic

Actor Nicholas Hoult prepared for his role as beloved author J.R.R. Tolkien by working on watercolour paintings in between filming for the upcoming X-Men movie.

The Brit thought it would be useful to tap into the mindset of The Lord of the Rings creator by taking up a hobby similar to one Tolkien had had, so he decided to work on his art during his downtime on Dark Phoenix, in which he reprises his role as Hank McCoy and his mutant alter ego Beast.

"He (Tolkien) did his own illustrations, so I would do watercolours copying his illustrations," Hoult explained on U.S. morning show Live with Kelly & Ryan.

"We were filming the upcoming X-Men film just before this, so I would be in the full Beast make-up, running around, doing this quite intense action sequence, and then I would go into my little tent..., and do my watercolours in between, and that was my peaceful moment before going back out there and (doing more stunts)."

However, Hoult admits he is "not really" any good as a painter, and instead used the hobby more as a research tool: "I just like trying to get into the mindset (of a painter)," he said.

The actor was drawn to biographical drama Tolkien because he was already a fan of the writer's work, but learning all about the orphaned author's personal history and how he came to create his fantasy worlds was really eye-opening for Hoult.

"It was something that I knew very little about, and it's remarkable because I was a fan of his work," he shared, "but then read the story behind the stories, and I was blown away by this young orphan finding love and friendship and fellowship, and then experiencing World War One and this creative imagination, all spawned from his love of language, so it was incredible."

And one of the first things Hoult discovered was his mispronunciation of Tolkien's last name.

"I was saying, 'Tol-kin,' and then I read the script and watched all these documentaries and read about him, and I was like, 'Oh, it's pronounced 'Tol-keen,' so that was a big learning curve," the star confessed. "When you're playing someone you really need to know how to pronounce their name! It's helpful!"

Tolkien, which co-stars Lily Collins as the writer's partner Edith Bratt, opens in theatres this month (May19).