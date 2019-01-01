Avengers: Endgame director: 'Spoiler ban will be over on Monday'

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo has urged film fans who have yet to see the blockbuster to get their tickets this weekend, because Monday (06May19) is D-Day on spoilers.

The moviemaker and his brother, Anthony, released a statement ahead of the Marvel film's release last week (ends26Apr19) urging fans not to spoil the ending of the movie by posting details about who lives and who dies online, and their stars also joined the no spoiler campaign by filming videos as part of a #DontSpoilTheEndgame initiative.

Joe tells Good Morning America that he's been happy with the way fans have responded to his wishes, but he thinks all bets are off from Monday, because Avengers devotees want to hit chat rooms and social media to discuss the final film in the current Marvel franchise.

"Part of why we make these movies is for conversation...," he says. "Give it two weekends. Not everyone can get there the first weekend, but I think if you haven't seen it yet you should get out there and see it, because I think, by Monday, people will be talking about it."

But people are still buzzing about the Avengers: Infinity War sequel, which shattered box office records around the world last weekend - it has become the most tweeted-about movie ever with Twitter bosses counting over 45 million related posts.

Russo admits those types of figures are staggering.

"It's a massive part of it," he adds. "It drives interest in the film.

"I think it was beneficial for us that we shot these movies back to back and they (studio bosses) were able to release them a year apart, because the cliffhanger at the end of Infinity War, I think, was able to drive conversation all year long to build anticipation for the movie."