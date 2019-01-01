Halle Berry has big regrets about passing on Speed

Halle Berry rues the day she rejected the female lead in Speed because the finished film was very different from the script she had been presented.

The actress reveals she had been approached to star in the 1994 action thriller before a young Sandra Bullock took on the part of a makeshift bus driver, who is tasked with keeping the vehicle above a certain speed to avoid setting off a bomb hidden onboard.

Halle had no idea Keanu Reeves was being lined up as her co-star at the time, but she quickly dismissed the project because in the early version of the movie, the bus remained completely stationary.

During a joint interview with Keanu for U.S. news show Entertainment Tonight, she explained to the actor, "I don't know if you know this, but I was offered Speed before Sandra Bullock.

"I stupidly said no. But in my defence, when I read the script the bus didn't leave the parking lot. I was like, 'No, no, no, no.' Then I see the movie and I'm like, 'Arrrrghh!'"

"I was in it well before these fine people," she added, referring to Reeves and Bullock. "They were offering me the parking lot version."

Speed, written by Graham Yost and directed by Jan de Bont, went on to become a sleeper hit, and even picked up two technical Oscars at the 1995 Academy Awards, while also helping to launch Bullock's career.

Now, 25 years later, Halle has finally been given the chance to work with Keanu on their upcoming release, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

Keanu reprises his role as the titular hitman in the action blockbuster, with Halle portraying Sofia, an old acquaintance of the assassin.

The Oscar winner has been open about the injuries she sustained training for the stunt scenes, breaking three ribs during rehearsals, but it was all worth it for Halle because she didn't want to embarrass herself in front of her leading man.

"It was a little terrifying at first because he's so damn good, and I wanted to be on the same level as him," she previously told Extra. "I didn't want to disappoint him."

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum hits theatres later this month (May19).