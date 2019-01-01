Keira Knightley shows off baby bump in Paris

Keira Knightley appears to be pregnant with her second child.

The actress was hiding what looked like a baby belly below a flowing dress as she attended a Chanel party in Paris, France on Thursday (02May19) with her husband James Righton.

The 34-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean was glowing and all smiles as she touched her stomach upon her arrival, but her big reveal was a lot more subtle than Blake Lively's - the former Gossip Girl star made it clear she was expecting her third child at the New York premiere of her husband Ryan Reynolds' new film, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, on Thursday.

Blake arrived in a figure-hugging yellow dress that clearly showed she was pregnant.

Knightley hid her possible baby bump under a white and tan off-the-shoulder dress, but it was clear she was hiding something from certain angles.

Keira, who married rocker Righton 2013, is already mum to four-year-old daughter, Edie.

Like Blake Lively, the British actress is very private when it comes to her personal life, but she did open up about motherhood in a recent Balance magazine interview.

"I don’t think we give women enough credit for the physical and emotional marathon they go through when becoming a mother," she said. "I come from a place of amazing privilege. I have an incredible support system; I’ve been unbelievably lucky in my career; I can afford good childcare, and yet I still find it really f**king difficult.

"The sleep deprivation, the hormonal changes, the shift in relationship with my partner, are all things that make me feel as if I’m failing on a daily basis."