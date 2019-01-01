Justin Bieber working with YouTube on 'top-secret project'

Justin Bieber is teaming up with YouTube bosses for a "top-secret project".

Executives at the video-sharing website announced their slate of new programming on Thursday (02Apr19) and revealed they were working on a "top-secret project" with the Canadian popstar, which will premiere in 2020. No further details were given, but Robert Kyncl, YouTube's chief business officer, assured advertisers that it "promises to be one of the most talked about YouTube originals ever," according to Variety.

The project will serve as a full circle moment for the singer, who was discovered at the age of 13 by manager Scooter Braun after he posted videos of himself singing cover songs on the platform. He is also the most-followed music artist on YouTube, with over 44.5 million subscribers to his channel.

The 25-year-old is currently taking time out from the spotlight to focus on his new marriage to model Hailey Bieber and his mental health, but it seems he already has further plans up his sleeve for his return to showbiz.

Justin recently teased a collaboration with Ed Sheeran by sharing two side by side pictures of them individually standing in front of a green screen, with the mysterious caption "10". Scooter then liked a tweet which guessed the duet would be released on 10 May.

At the programming event, YouTube bosses also announced documentaries on Colombian singer Maluma and socialite Paris Hilton and said Kevin Hart's show Kevin Hart: What The Fit would return for a third season next year.