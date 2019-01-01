Kelly Clarkson 'feeling awesome' after emergency appendix surgery

Kelly Clarkson has assured fans she's "feeling awesome" after having emergency surgery to remove her appendix shortly after hosting the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday (01May19).

On Thursday, it was revealed that the Since U Been Gone singer managed to host the three-hour music ceremony in Las Vegas and give two performances while suffering from appendicitis, and flew back to Los Angeles to have her appendix removed shortly afterwards.

Fans praised Kelly for going through with the show despite experiencing pain in the days beforehand and for not showing any signs of discomfort, and she confirmed the news by informing a fan on Twitter that she cried due to the pain backstage, but was feeling good after undergoing the procedure.

"Not gonna lie... I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain" she wrote. "BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix (crying with laughter emoji) #TheShowMustGoOn."

According to reports, Kelly has left Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and is resting at home ahead of her return to The Voice U.S. on Monday.

As she recovered, the 37-year-old also wrote a series of tweets thanking the team who helped her host the BBMAs for the second time, perform new track Broken & Beautiful and put together the music medley she sang to kick off the show.

"Thank u so much 2 everyone that worked w/me @ the @BBMAs last night! A wonderful & talented group of people!" she tweeted. "& a HUGE thanks 2 @jasonhalbert & @iamjessicollins 4 coming up w/that INCREDIBLE opening medley once again! My world wouldn't b the same without y'alls insane talent! I'm blessed 2 have u 2 n my life can't wait to work on @KellyClarksonTV w/y'all this fall! #FutureFunTimes (sic)."

Kelly, who is preparing to launch her own talk show, sang a medley of last year's biggest hits as well as a snippet of Madonna's Material Girl.