Zac Efron signed on to Ted Bundy biopic because of mum's reaction

Zac Efron was spurred on by his mother's terror when it came to accepting the role of serial killer Ted Bundy.

The 31-year-old actor stars as Bundy in new film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which skews the traditional biopic by telling the story through the eyes of the killer's former girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins).

In a chat with British newspaper Metro, Zac revealed that his mother wasn't entirely happy when she learned of his involvement in Joe Berlinger's flick, and that's one of the reasons why he ultimately said yes.

"Well, the look on my mom's face when I came home after I spoke with Joe about the movie... her name is Starla and she's my momma and I love her very much - hi Mom! - but she is a very emotional person. She feels things very raw. She almost has this empathic ability," he shared.

"When I came home, she said, 'Are there any projects you're looking at for movies?' I said, 'Well, there's one but it's a biopic. I'd be playing a real person.' And she said, 'Who?' She was walking into the kitchen and I said, 'It's about Ted Bundy,' and she stopped. I saw her hair stand up and she literally looked back at me with the most terrified look in her eyes. She said, 'Did you just say, Ted Bundy?' The terror in her eyes was one of the motivating factors."

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and had a screening at Tribeca on Thursday (02May19). Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is now also showing in cinemas and on some movie channels and subscription services.