Keanu Reeves 'honoured' to take Toy Story 4 role

Keanu Reeves can't believe he has bagged an action-packed role in the latest Toy Story film.

The Matrix actor voices Canadian stunt rider toy Duke Caboom in the fourth movie in the beloved Pixar animated franchise, a role that sees him wow many of the other toys with his bravery.

Explaining what it means to follow the likes of Tom Hanks, who voices Sheriff Woody Pride, and star in a Toy Story film, he told U.K. chat show host Graham Norton: "It was really an honour to be approached by Pixar and to be asked to join those stories. I have a little supporting role and it was a lot of fun."

Tim Allen, who plays Buzz Lightyear in the movies, has even earmarked Keanu's character as a new rival for kids' affections.

"New guys are in it," he told U.S. late night TV presenter Jimmy Fallon last November. "Keanu Reeves has got a great part in it. Little inside story, even the fun, gentle guy that he is, even he said, 'This sounds too much like Buzz Lightyear.' And his character does have an edge to that."

The 54-year-old is also set to reprise one of his most famous roles - time-travelling layabout Ted Logan - in a new Bill & Ted movie.

Asked how the project is coming along, he said to Graham: "We have a name - Bill & Ted Face the Music - and we are trying, so you never know.

Keanu is currently promoting John Wick 3, the latest instalment in the action franchise he leads, playing a hitman with a moral code. However, the star is adamant that he participates in less dangerous activities in his free time.

"I learnt to ballroom dance and found the waltz thrilling," he explained. "I got high on it. It was pretty special!"

Toy Story 4 is due to hit cinemas in June.