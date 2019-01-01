NEWS Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend arrested for domestic violence Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend was reportedly taken into custody on Thursday (02May19) amid allegations of domestic violence.



Sources tell TMZ the former Nashville star had enjoyed a date night in Hollywood with Brian Hickerson on Wednesday, before heading back to their home, but they soon became engaged in a heated argument, which appeared to turn physical.



Police were called to the property in the early hours of Thursday, when they questioned both Panettiere and Hickerson.



Insiders claim officers noticed redness and marks on the actress' body, and placed Hickerson in handcuffs.



The realtor and aspiring actor was taken to a local police station, where he was booked for felony domestic violence.



Hickerson was released hours later after posting $50,000 (£38,000) bond.



The news emerges seven months after Panettiere's man was involved in a domestic dispute with his father, David, during the couple's visit to his native South Carolina in late October (18).



Reports at the time suggested cops had been called to investigate a claim of assault and battery at the family's Greenville property, where his dad was noted to have severe bruising and bleeding on his face.



However, David played down the clash by insisting he had just fallen.



Representatives for Panettiere have yet to comment on Thursday's arrest.



She has been linked to Hickerson since last August (18), shortly after her split from her fiance Wladimir Klitschko was made public.



Hayden and the now-retired Ukrainian boxer had been dating since 2009, and became engaged in 2013, a year before welcoming their daughter Kaya.