Vince Vaughn beats DUI charge in plea deal

Actor Vince Vaughn has agreed to pay a fine and attend an alcohol education class to have a charge of driving under the influence (DUI) dismissed.

The Wedding Crashers star was hit with counts of driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher and disobeying a peace officer, as well as the DUI, after he was pulled over by traffic police in Manhattan Beach, California last June (18).

According to police reports, he refused to get out of his car for field sobriety tests.

Vaughn originally pleaded not guilty to the accusations in October, but now he has struck a plea deal with prosecutors, who offered to drop the trio of misdemeanours and instead plead no contest to the reduced count of "wet reckless" driving.

The term refers to a person who drives with alcohol in their system, but does not constitute a DUI.

In exchange for the lesser charge, Vaughn will be placed on informal probation for three years, according to TMZ.

He must also complete an alcohol education class, and hand over around $1,700 (£1,300) in fines and penalties.

It's not the first time the 49 year old has been in trouble with the law - back in 2001, Vaughn was detained following a bar fight in Wilmington, North Carolina, where fellow star Steve Buscemi was stabbed while trying to intervene.

Vaughn and screenwriter Scott Rosenberg subsequently entered Alford pleas to misdemeanour assault charges, whereby they both refused to actually admit any guilt. They were also banned from bars in the Wilmington area and had to attend an alcohol counselling programme.