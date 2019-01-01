Kim Kardashian's dad discouraged her from becoming a lawyer

Kim Kardashian's late father urged the reality star not to become a lawyer years ago, because he was concerned it would "stress" her out.

Kim, 38, is currently studying for her law degree, but admits her dad Robert Kardashian, who famously assisted in the defence of his good friend and former American football player, O.J. Simpson, during his 1994 murder trial, once tried to discourage her from doing so.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim explained, "I have always been really fascinated by crime, true crime, the law.

"I told my dad years ago that I was really into criminal justice and he was like, 'This will stress you out so much. You do not really want to take this on.'"

Robert died from cancer in September, 2003, aged 59.

Commenting on her decision to study law, Kim referenced her 2018 clemency victory for Alice Marie Johnson, who had received a life sentence following a 1996 conviction for a non-violent, first-time drug offence.

"I think now, having gotten so deep in helping Alice, I'm really motivated to get to know the law more and fight for people that deserve a second chance like her," Kim said.

"Usually this takes, like, years to get to this place. They say the average time to get someone clemency is seven to 10 years," she explained to her mother, Kris Jenner.

"If I see something that I feel like has a real shot and just, like, moves me, then I'll send it to my attorneys that look over everything (sic) to make sure that it's legitimate," she added.

Kim initially opened up about her dream job during a recent Vogue interview, explaining she will become a full-fledged lawyer if she passes her exams in 2022.