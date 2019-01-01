Sick Selma Blair worries she will 'never feel OK again'

Selma Blair fears she will "never feel OK again" as she endures a difficult battle with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The actress, who announced her diagnosis last October (18), took to Instagram on Friday (03May19) to share the details of her daily struggle with fans.

The 46 year old chose to candidly describe her symptoms and the side effects of the intense treatment the central nervous system disorder requires.

"Here's a truth. I feel sick as all hell," she captioned an image of herself tucked in bed. "I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of."

She also detailed how her condition has affected her seven-year-old son Arthur.

"My son ran away. From me. I have to get him to school," she added. "The medical treatments take their toll."

But the Cruel Intentions star is determined to maintain a positive attitude and press on, noting she is grateful that her child's health is in order.

"I am going to get through this. We do. This will pass," she continued. "And to moms and dads who watch their kids sick on things we take to get better... I hold you. So glad this is me and not my child. I cannot imagine ever feeling ok again. #roughday. We get through. #realitycheck."

Blair first went public with her illness on Instagram, in a post chronicling her difficult experience.

"I am disabled. I fall sometimes," she wrote. "I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps (global positioning system). But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don't know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best."

She also opened up about her MS struggles in her first TV interview back in February (19), admitting she was relieved when doctors finally pinpointed the reason for her ailing health.

"I cried. I had tears - they weren't tears of panic, they were tears of knowing I now had to give in to a body that had loss of control," she told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America.