Jacki Weaver 'disappointed' with Anjelica Huston's 'old lady' comments

Actress Jacki Weaver has hit out at "mean and petty" Anjelica Huston after appearing to direct a critical comment at her upcoming movie, Poms.

Huston, 67, stirred controversy on Thursday (02May19) when her candid interview with Vulture.com was published, in which she made pointed remarks about the kinds of films she has no interest in.

"I'm looking for movies that impress me in some way, that aren't apologetically humble or humiliating like, 'Band of cheerleaders gets back together for one last hurrah'. An old-lady cheerleader movie. I don't like that kind of thing," The Addams Family star explained as she promoted her role in the new action thriller John Wick: Chapter 3.

"If I'm going to be an old lady - and I'm sort of touching old lady these days - at least I want to be a special old lady.

"I don't want to be relegated to some has-been making a comeback. I hate comebacks."

Huston didn't directly name Poms as the "old lady" film she was referring to, but Weaver, Diane Keaton, and Rhea Perlman star in the comedy, about a group of older women who form a cheerleading squad at their retirement community.

The cutting comments have since been brought to Weaver's attention, and she isn't impressed.

"Didn't she grow up in a castle in Ireland? I can't see her cheerleading," remarked the 71-year-old Australian actress to Vanity Fair. "But then, I grew up in Australia, where there is just no cheerleading culture. I think the most interesting acting happens outside your comfort zone."

Recalling her response to Huston's interview, Weaver continued, "I just laughed. And then I said, 'Well, she can go f**k herself'. I was kind of disappointed."

"I had always been an admirer of Anjelica. And I thought, 'That's a bit mean and petty,'" she added, before quipping, "I would say she must be going through menopause, but she must have had that ages ago."