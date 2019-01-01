Khloe Kardashian slams nanny-shaming critic

Khloe Kardashian is defending herself against a parent-shamer who accused the reality star of relying too much on her child's nanny.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star came under fire from an Instagram user who commented on a photo of the 34 year old, her one-year-old daughter True, and the little girl's nanny - slamming Khloe for taking the staff member everywhere.

"Khloe acts like she can't go anywhere without her nanny," the detractor wrote. "Nanny is in every pic and place she goes. She can mother on her own, we all do it! What a joke. She literally can't go to the market, a party, or lunch without her nanny Wtf (what the f**k)."

Kardashian took issue with the critic and responded by pointing out that she "can go anywhere and everywhere" with whoever she chooses.

"I choose to invite whoever wants to come to fun outings," she replied. "We all love and enjoy the farmers market and it's so fun to go places and create memories together. I hope you have a happy and blessed day. I also hope that you are very kind to the ones that are kind to you. The ones that are not, probably need your kindness even more."

This isn't the first time, Khloe has taken a stand against those doubting her parenting skills. Last June (18), she opened up about facing criticism for her struggles with breast feeding.

"Mommy shaming is real! But the truth is I've tried and tried and tried to breastfeed only and it wasn't working for me," she wrote on Twitter shortly after welcoming her first child with her now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

"I feel fortunate that I am able to still breastfeed but with the help of formula. Breastfeeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able."