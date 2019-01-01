Guy Ritchie only wants to make musicals after Aladdin

Guy Ritchie loved making Aladdin so much he now wants to direct musicals rather than his usual gangster fare.

The Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels filmmaker was a left-field pick to direct Disney’s new live-action remake of their animated 1992 classic, but he’s now in love with the genre.

“I’d be very happy if all I made was musicals now,” he told British movie magazine Empire. “I’m quite heavily led by music anyway, but it was refreshing to embark on something so unabashed in its musical ambition.”

One ambition the father of five had was to make a family blockbuster - and it’s an undertaking he relished wholeheartedly.

“I loved doing this,” the 50-year-old said. “There’s something about it being the tonality of a family film that made it incredibly pleasant. Also the scale of it was fun. The musical aspect was a new challenge for me. I had to think in a way I hadn’t thought before. All in all, it’s probably the most rewarding film I’ve ever made.”

In the movie, Will Smith takes on the role of the Genie, famously voiced by Robin Williams in the animated version.

The Men in Black star revealed that he was initially sceptical about remaking the movie, but Ritchie has won him over and he thinks cinemagoers are in for a treat.

“When I first heard Guy Ritchie was doing it, that seemed a really aggressive choice for a Disney movie,” he mused. “Once we’d met and we’d talked about it, I realised how brilliant it was. He gives a real edge to the Disney product. I think people will really notice the Guy Ritchie signature on it. He is creating a genre unto himself.”

Aladdin will debut in cinemas this month (May19).