Sophie Turner: 'Everyone should go to therapy'

Actress Sophie Turner is convinced everyone should enroll in therapy because having a professional to discuss life's ups and downs with has done wonders for her mental health.

The newlywed Game of Thrones star has been candid about the personal struggles she has faced since shooting to fame on the hit fantasy drama series, previously admitting she battled depression and even contemplated suicide as a teen facing scrutiny in the public eye.

Sophie reveals going through puberty as a celebrity was particularly tough for her, especially as her weight fluctuated and she faced pressure from film and TV bosses to slim down.

"I have experienced mental illness firsthand and I've seen what it can do to the people around (the sufferers) as well," she tells Marie Claire Australia.

"My metabolism suddenly decided to fall to the depths of the ocean and I started to get spotty and gain weight, and all of this was happening to me on camera."

Sophie credits therapy with helping to pull her through the bad times, and now the 23 year old is a firm believer in counselling.

"Everyone needs a therapist, especially when people are constantly telling you you're not good enough and you don't look good enough," she says. "I think it's necessary to have someone to talk to, and to help you through that."

Now the Brit has a new husband in Joe Jonas to lean on through the down times, and she recently praised the singer for encouraging her to love herself first.

"I love myself now, or more than I used to," she told U.S. self-help guru Dr. Phil McGraw last month (Apr19) on his Phil in the Blanks podcast.

"I'm now with someone that makes me realise, you know, that I do have some redeeming qualities, I suppose, and when someone tells you they love you every day, it makes you realise why that is, and I think it makes you love yourself a bit more."

Sophie tied the knot with fiance Joe in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas on Wednesday (01May19), shortly after attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.