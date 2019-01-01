Anne Hathaway gets marriage advice from Michael Caine

Michael Caine advised Anne Hathaway to get a separate bathroom from her husband.

The two starred opposite each other in 2014 space drama Interstellar, alongside Matthew McConaughey, John Lithgow and a young Timothee Chalamet.

While they don’t talk that often anymore, Anne has shared that they have a special friendship, which includes Michael, 86, sharing pearls of wisdom with the 36-year-old.

“Michael and I don’t really have a ring-you-up sort of relationship. But he’s always very warm and lovely when we run into each other,” she smiled to Tatler. “He gives me marriage advice. Separate bathrooms. When he told me that, I laughed and he looked at me and said, ‘I’m serious, it’s such an important part of the marriage’.”

Anne has been married to Adam Shulman since 2012, while Michael has enjoyed a 46-year union with wife Shakira.

Elsewhere in the chat, Anne shed light on what it’s like to get older in Hollywood.

“I was always told that once I turned 35 I would turn into a pumpkin and never get a good part again,” she stated. “It makes me sad that the world tells me my skin is somehow less valuable than it used to be, but I don’t listen and I don’t agree. I get so tickled by being invited to the show.”

Anne currently has six new projects in the pipeline, including upcoming comedy The Hustle, with Rebel Wilson, which hits cinemas later this month (May19), and a remake of Roald Dahl's 1973 classic novel The Witches.