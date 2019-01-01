Luke Perry buried in eco-friendly mushroom suit

Luke Perry was buried in a special eco-friendly suit made from mushrooms, his daughter has revealed.

The Riverdale star passed away on 4 March (19) at the age of 52 following a massive stroke.

And now Luke's daughter Sophie has revealed that her father – who was passionate about environmental causes – had seen the biodegradable suit months before his death, and requested that he be buried in it when the time came.

“Any explanation i give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco friendly burial option via mushrooms," Sophie, 18, wrote on Instagram.

“My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him,” she continued. “He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you.”

Mushroom suits cost around $1,500 (£1,138) each and include a button-up fabric with a hood and face cover, according to Coeio.com, the company that designs the special burial outfit.

The suit uses mushrooms and other microorganisms to speed up the decomposition process, while also neutralising toxins found in the body and transferring the nutrients to plant life.

Earlier this week (ends05May19), Sophie announced she was officially opening her first preschool in Malawi, Africa, which would be named after her late father.