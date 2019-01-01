Joe Berlinger didn’t cast Zac Efron as Ted Bundy for a ‘stunt’

Director Joe Berlinger has insisted that he didn’t cast Zac Efron as notorious serial killer Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile as a “stunt”.

The 17 Again actor, who is known for movies like High School Musical, Hairspray, and The Greatest Showman, hit headlines when it was announced he was taking a more serious turn in his career by playing Bundy, who murdered and assaulted dozens of women and girls during the 1970s.

Now, Berlinger has defended his decision to cast the heartthrob as the infamous criminal.

“It’s a kind of cliche where you take someone who was seen as a teen idol and you put him a dark role,” he explained to reporters at the film’s premiere. “Now if he didn’t have the acting chops you could say that it was a stunt, but he has amazing acting skills and he did such a fantastic job. To anyone who says, ‘Oh that's a stunt,’ I say to them, go watch the movie and tell me what you think of his performance.”

Berlinger, who also directed the Netflix documentary series Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, wanted to cast someone who would appeal to the younger generation, and make them see how Bundy was viewed by the American public at the time.

“There’s a certain group of people for whom Zac can do no wrong, because of how he looks, because of how he acts,” the director commented. “That’s the hold Bundy had over people; because he was charming and good-looking he was able to manipulate his victims, he was able to manipulate the American media that made him into a hero… so casting somebody like Zac was the perfect way for me as a documentarian who looks for something real to bring into the movie.”

Accordingly, the filmmaker hopes that young people will watch the movie and learn a lesson.

“We're arming a new generation with important information that just because somebody looks and acts a certain way doesn't mean they're good,” he continued. “I'm very proud to put out a message about the dangers of just liking and trusting somebody because they're attractive.”

The movie is now available to watch on Netflix worldwide and on Sky Cinema in the U.K.