Diane Kruger protecting daughter from ‘intense’ The Walking Dead fans

Diane Kruger has decided to keep her daughter out of the public eye following a string of incidents involving fans of her partner’s TV show The Walking Dead.

The 42-year-old’s boyfriend Norman Reedus has appeared in the hit AMC series since its 2010 debut, and the National Treasure star recently told reporters from People that run-ins with fans of the show led the couple to seek privacy for the new arrival.

“First and above all, it’s safety,” the actress told the publication. “We have The Walking Dead empire which has a lot of very intense fandomship that comes with it. We (also) had a couple (of) incidences before her arrival that were not so fun to deal with and so my main concern is her safety.”

The couple welcomed their daughter, who is their first child together, in November last year (18), and have yet to reveal the tot’s name. Norman also shares 19-year-old son, Mingus, with his ex-girlfriend, supermodel Helena Christensen.

During the chat, which took place when the star attended the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner last month (Apr19), she took the opportunity to call for greater legal protection for children in the United States.

“She is an innocent, young, vulnerable baby and I think I just don’t understand why America doesn’t have better laws for children,” the German-born star considered.

Diane also shared that she has no plans to have any more kids.

“No. I’m done. I think our family is pretty much complete,” she smiled.