Donny Osmond makes Jennifer Garner blush with top compliment

Jennifer Garner has been left "freaking out" after her childhood crush Donny Osmond sent his congratulations to the actress for gracing the cover of People magazine's Beautiful Issue.

The Dallas Buyers Club star, 47, recently revealed she used to dream about dating Puppy Love hitmaker Donny during her youth, after U.S. newswoman Katie Couric posted an old video of Cher performing with The Osmonds back in the 1970s on her Instagram account.

"If this doesn't get you going this morning nothing will. Long live @cher and the Osmonds," Couric captioned the clip, in which they all wore matching purple, red and white outfits.

The footage took Garner back to her childhood as she gushed, "My number one biggest crush of all time @donnyosmond," adding a kissing face emoji.

Her comment caught Donny's eye as he responded by quipping, "Miraculous that those jumpsuits didn't scare you away."

The 61 year old went on to post a screenshot detailing their social media exchange on his Instagram Story timeline, and remarked of Garner's crush, "You learn something new every day!"

The singer then sent the actress a sweet shoutout, heaping praise on Garner after she was unveiled as the latest cover girl for People's annual release in late April (19).

"Congrats on being featured in @people's #BeautifulIssue 2019, @jennifer.garner," he continued. "No beauty shines greater than a good heart."

The kind words didn't go unnoticed by Garner, who confessed she was in awe of Donny's compliment.

"1st Grade Jennifer is freaking out right now," she shared.